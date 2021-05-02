Up to 20 Terror Suspects Escape Iraqi Prison - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Up to 20 inmates have escaped a prison in southern Iraq holding terror and drug trafficking convicts, a security source told Sputnik on Sunday.

"According to preliminary figures, between 15 and 20 prisoners escaped a Muthanna facility... We still don't know how it happened," the source said.

Sputnik has been told that a manhunt is underway. Security officers are combing areas near the prison.