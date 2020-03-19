Up to $200 billion in emergency aid needed for airlines amid pandemic: IATA

Up to $200 billion is needed to rescue the world's airlines during the coronavirus crisis, the global aviation association said Thursday, appealing especially to African and Middle Eastern countries to provide emergency assistance

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Up to $200 billion is needed to rescue the world's airlines during the coronavirus crisis, the global aviation association said Thursday, appealing especially to African and middle Eastern countries to provide emergency assistance.

"Support measures are urgently needed," the International Air Transport Association said in a statement, adding that "on a global basis, IATA estimates that emergency aid of up to $200 billion is required."