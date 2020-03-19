UrduPoint.com
Up To $200 Billion In Emergency Aid Needed For Airlines Amid Pandemic: IATA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Up to $200 billion is needed to rescue the world's airlines during the coronavirus crisis, the global aviation association said Thursday, appealing especially to African and middle Eastern countries to provide emergency assistance.

