Up to 250,000 Kids, Vulnerable Adults in Care Abused For Decades in New Zealand - Inquiry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) New Zealand's Royal Commission of Inquiry has determined that up to a quarter of a million children and vulnerable individuals had been subjected to various forms of abuse in the country's public and religious care facilities for nearly 70 years, the inquiry body said on Wednesday.

"Up to 655,000 children, young people, and vulnerable adults were in State and faith-based care during 1950-2019 and up to 250,000 children, young people and vulnerable adults were abused," the commission said in a report.

The victims were harmed in different ways, including medical, physical, emotional, psychological, and cultural neglect and other abusive forms.

The report specified that the number of abuse cases was attributed to poor state responses to such claims, as well as further conduct of harassment and lack of necessary monitoring to prevent abuse manifestations.

The inquiry body also estimated that the cost of abuse in care could be as much as $217 billion over the study period.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry will make recommendations to New Zealand's Governor-General Patsy Reddy on ways to improve the situation with abuse in national care after it has completed all its investigations.

