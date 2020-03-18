UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Up To 25Mln People May Lose Jobs Due To Crisis Triggered By COVID-19 Pandemic - ILO

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:17 PM

Up to 25Mln People May Lose Jobs Due to Crisis Triggered by COVID-19 Pandemic - ILO

Up to 25 million people risk losing their jobs over the crisis triggered by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic unless the global community joins efforts to support vulnerable workers and affected industries, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Up to 25 million people risk losing their jobs over the crisis triggered by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic unless the global community joins efforts to support vulnerable workers and affected industries, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said on Wednesday.

"The economic and labour crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic could increase global unemployment by almost 25 million ... However, if we see an internationally coordinated policy response, as happened in the global financial crisis of 2008/9, then the impact on global unemployment could be significantly lower," the ILO said.

The UN agency recommends that governments protect people in the workplace and stimulate the economy and employment. Among proposed steps are stronger social protection measures; financial and tax relief, including for small and medium-sized companies and specific sectors; as well as relevant fiscal and monetary policy measures.

According the ILO's scenarios, the coronavirus-related crisis may generate a rise in global unemployment from 5.3 million to 24.7 million.�

"By comparison, the 2008-9 global financial crisis increased global unemployment by 22 million," it added.

Moreover, between 8.8 and 35 million additional people will be in working poverty worldwide due to the coronavirus economic impact, the agency's estimates show.

"This is no longer only a global health crisis, it is also a major labour market and economic crisis that is having a huge impact on people," ILO Director-General Guy Ryder warned.

He therefore urged the world to present a "united front" in addressing the current crisis, like it was in 2008, with a focus on "people in less protected and low-paid jobs, particularly youth and older workers," as well as women and migrants.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ilo May Women Market From Million Jobs Labour Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Command Control Centre confirms 247 coronavirus ca ..

1 minute ago

Canada, France, Iran, S. Korea, Spain Join 'Solida ..

1 minute ago

US to Send 2 Military Hospital Ships to Help Fight ..

1 minute ago

No stoppage of trade between Pakistan, China under ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister directs strict action against hoard ..

6 minutes ago

Illegal constructions, encroachments removed from ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.