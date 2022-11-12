Up to 280,000 Tonnes of Russian Fertilizers Arrested in Europe - Deputy Foreign Minister

As many as 280,000 tonnes of Russian mineral fertilizers remain arrested in European ports, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Saturday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) As many as 280,000 tonnes of Russian mineral fertilizers remain arrested in European ports, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Saturday.

"Up to 280,000 tonnes of Russian mineral fertilizers have been under arrest in a number of European countries over recent months," Vershinin said adding that Russia supported gratuitous exports of these arrested fertilizers to countries in need, especially in Africa.

The deputy minister added that Moscow was not satisfied with the implementation of the Black Sea grain deal, as Russian food products and fertilizers should have a "real access" to international markets.