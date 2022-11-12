UrduPoint.com

Up To 280,000 Tonnes Of Russian Fertilizers Arrested In Europe - Deputy Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Up to 280,000 Tonnes of Russian Fertilizers Arrested in Europe - Deputy Foreign Minister

As many as 280,000 tonnes of Russian mineral fertilizers remain arrested in European ports, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Saturday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) As many as 280,000 tonnes of Russian mineral fertilizers remain arrested in European ports, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Saturday.

"Up to 280,000 tonnes of Russian mineral fertilizers have been under arrest in a number of European countries over recent months," Vershinin said adding that Russia supported gratuitous exports of these arrested fertilizers to countries in need, especially in Africa.

The deputy minister added that Moscow was not satisfied with the implementation of the Black Sea grain deal, as Russian food products and fertilizers should have a "real access" to international markets.

Related Topics

Africa Exports Moscow Russia Market

Recent Stories

75 WASA connections of defaulters disconnected

75 WASA connections of defaulters disconnected

21 seconds ago
 Jaffar Express train to restart operation from 20t ..

Jaffar Express train to restart operation from 20th

23 seconds ago
 DC ICT examines boating ban at Rawal Dam

DC ICT examines boating ban at Rawal Dam

26 seconds ago
 Pak U-19 beats Bangladesh in second ODI

Pak U-19 beats Bangladesh in second ODI

28 seconds ago
 Bipasha, Karan welcome first baby-girl child

Bipasha, Karan welcome first baby-girl child

2 hours ago
 Powerplay important as Pakistan, England collide i ..

Powerplay important as Pakistan, England collide in T20 World Cup final

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.