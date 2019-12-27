Up to 30% of Koalas Possibly Killed in Southeastern Australia Fires - Environment Minister

Up to 30 percent of koalas could have been killed in bushfires that swept across Australia's southeastern New South Wales region, the country's Environment Minister Sussan Ley said on Friday

According to Australian Forest and Woodland Conservation Policy manager at WWF-Australia Stuart Blanch, the state's mid-north coast used to be home for up to 28,000 koalas.

"It may well be up to 30 percent of the population [of koalas] in that region [who might have been killed] because up to 30 percent of their habitat has been destroyed", the environment minister told the ABC broadcaster.

Other endangered species, including a ground parrot, the Kangaroo Island dunnart and small marsupial, have also been affected by the fires.

The environment ministry is planning to invest $170 million in preserving wildlife species over the next four years, according to the minister.

The crisis has given rise to a great wildfire volunteer response across the country, with more Australians engaging in animal rescue operations, Ley added.

Since early November, Australia has been ravaged by serious bushfires. Nine people are reported to have been killed in the blazes that have also destroyed hundreds of properties and more than a million hectares of forest, including koala habitats. The damage is estimated at 3.4 million hectares (8.4 million acres) in New South Wales alone, out of 5 hectares nationally.