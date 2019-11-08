Up To 30 People Trapped In Secured Area Of German Mine After Explosion - Reports
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Up to 30 people are trapped in an underground security sector at Teutschenthal mine in Germany's Saxony-Anhalt after an explosion on Friday, German media reported.
Two people may be injured, the Mitteldeutsche Zeitung reported citing a police spokesperson.