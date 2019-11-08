Up to 30 People Trapped in Secured Area of German Mine After Explosion - Reports

Up to 30 people are trapped in an underground security sector at Teutschenthal mine in Germany's Saxony-Anhalt after an explosion on Friday, German media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Up to 30 people are trapped in an underground security sector at Teutschenthal mine in Germany's Saxony-Anhalt after an explosion on Friday, German media reported.

Two people may be injured, the Mitteldeutsche Zeitung reported citing a police spokesperson.