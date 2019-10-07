Up to 300 Militants Operating in Indian Part of Kashmir - Police

About 200-300 members of various extremist groups are currently operating in the India-controlled Jammu and Kashmir region, and Pakistan has intensified its shelling of its southern neighbor to allow as many of them as possible to cross the border before the start of the winter season, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) About 200-300 members of various extremist groups are currently operating in the India-controlled Jammu and Kashmir region, and Pakistan has intensified its shelling of its southern neighbor to allow as many of them as possible to cross the border before the start of the winter season, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh said.

"The number of terrorists operating on the territory of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir is 200-300 people ... This figure fluctuates and goes up and down," Singh said, as aired by local broadcasters.

According to him, a big number of militants have recently managed to infiltrate the northern regions of India from Pakistan through the line of control separating the two countries.

"The task of [Pakistan] is to ensure that as many militants as possible could enter India before the onset of winter.

However, we are not weakening out efforts to counteract this activity and we have recently thwarted many attempts by terrorists to get into our country," the officer said.

India and Pakistan have fought for control over the Kashmir region � the southern part of which lies in India's Jammu and Kashmir state � since the end of British rule in 1947.

In August, India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two union territories that would be under the government's control. This change will go into effect on October 31. Pakistan reacted by expelling the Indian ambassador, halting bilateral trade and promising to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.