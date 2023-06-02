UrduPoint.com

Up To 300 People Injured In Deadly Train Collision In India - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 09:50 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Up to 300 people have received injuries in a deadly train collision in India's eastern State of Odisha, Indian broadcaster NDTV reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that at least 50 people have been killed in the train collision that occurred at about 19:20 local time (13:45 GMT) near the city of Balasore in east India. The passenger train was traveling from Calcutta to Chennai. According to the updated information, as a result of the collision, fifteen cars of a passenger train and the freight train derailed.

According to the broadcaster, the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, arrived at the scene of the accident to oversee the rescue operation, which is headed by the Chief of the State's Fire Service Sudhanshu Sarangi. More than 100 employees of the National Disaster Response Forces and their regional colleagues are involved in the rescue operation. Many passengers may remain under the derailed train cars.

