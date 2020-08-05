UrduPoint.com
Up To 300,000 Left Homeless By Beirut Blast: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:12 PM

Up to 300,000 left homeless by Beirut blast: governor

A huge blast in Beirut has left 300,000 people homeless and caused damage across half of the city estimated to cost more than $3 billion, its governor told AFP on Wednesday

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A huge blast in Beirut has left 300,000 people homeless and caused damage across half of the city estimated to cost more than $3 billion, its governor told AFP on Wednesday.

"I think there are between 250,000 and 300,000 people who are now without homes," said Marwan Aboud, adding that the estimated cost of the damage from Tuesday's explosion was between $3.

0 billion and $5.0 billion Dollars.

Engineers and technical teams have yet to conduct an official assessment, he said, adding that damage from the blast in the port area seems to have extended over half of the city.

More Stories From World

