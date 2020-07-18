WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) From 3,500 to 3,800 Syrian fighters paid by Turkey are fighting for the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), the US Defense Department's inspector general said in a report.

"USAFRICOM [US Africa Command] stated that 3,500 to 3,800 Syrian fighters, paid by the Turkish government and given a promise of Turkish citizenship, joined forces supporting the GNA," the report issued on Friday said.

The report also said that the rival Libyan National Army, headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, was supported by 800-2,500 fighters from the Wagner Group, a Russian private military company.

"This quarter in Libya, fighting in the civil war between the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) intensified following a significant increase of foreign mercenary forces supporting both sides," the report added.

Libya has been torn apart between two rival governments since the US-supported overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The western part of the country, including the capital of Tripoli, is controlled by the UN-backed GNA, while the eastern by the Tobruk-based parliament that is supported by the LNA.