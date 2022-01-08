Up to 4,000 Terrorists Arrested in Kazakhstan, Facing Life Sentences - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 4,000 terrorists were arrested in Kazakhstan, with most arrests happening in Almaty, which has seen violent clashes between rioters and the law enforcement over the past few days, according to the newspaper Vlast. In the clean-up operation the government security forces "terminated the activities of over 100 individuals," the news said.

Those arrested are facing life sentences, the Interior Ministry said.