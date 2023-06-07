Up to 40,000 People Preliminary in Disaster Zone After Kakhovka HPP Damaged - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) From 22,000 to 40,000 people were in the disaster zone after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), according to preliminary data, Vladimir Saldo, the acting head of the Russia-controlled part of the Kherson region, said on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary forecasts ... from 22,000 to 40,000 (were in the disaster zone," Saldo told the Solovyov Live show.

Additionally, the level of the Kakhovka reservoir itself has dropped by more than 3.5 meters (11.5 feet), the official added.