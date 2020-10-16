UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Up To 4,200 Volunteers In Ukraine May Join Phase 3 Of COVID-19 Vaccine Trials - Official

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:39 PM

Up to 4,200 Volunteers in Ukraine May Join Phase 3 of COVID-19 Vaccine Trials - Official

Up to 4,200 Ukrainian volunteers may take part in a phase three study of a European-developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate, according to a high-ranking health official

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Up to 4,200 Ukrainian volunteers may take part in a phase three study of a European-developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate, according to a high-ranking health official.

According to Tatiana Dumenko, who heads the State Expert Center at Ukraine's Health Ministry, a request [for the trials] has already been sent [to the center] by an unnamed European pharmaceutical firm. The center is currently studying the application, Dumanko said during a television appearance on Friday.

"We received the first application last week to conduct a phase three study [of a a vaccine] by European manufacturer, we are examining these materials. If they are sufficient and the safety of conducting this study in Ukraine is confirmed, then 4,200 Ukrainian volunteers will be able to take part in this project.

When will this happen? We wish for it to be as soon as possible," Dumenko said on Ukraine's 1+1 channel.

She said that other research centers in the Kiev, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions are being considered to conduct the study.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had announced earlier in the year that Kiev will refrain from importing Russia-developed COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, Ukraine had registered over 287,000 cases of infection with nearly 6,000 over the past 24 hours. Newly recorded 106 deaths took overall death toll to 5,408, according to health authorities.

Related Topics

Ukraine Ivano-Frankivsk Kiev May TV From

Recent Stories

Fawad Khan, Sadaf  welcome their third child

10 minutes ago

One more Kashmir youth martyred by Indian troops i ..

56 seconds ago

USC to launch mobile stores in Rawalpindi Region

57 seconds ago

Qingdao COVID-19 Outbreak Attributed to Sharing CT ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan records seven deaths, 659 more cases of C ..

42 minutes ago

659 new Coronavirus cases reported; 7 deaths in pa ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.