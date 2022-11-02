(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) About 35-45% of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure has been damaged, but there is no threat of a power outage, the head of the Ukrainian Energy Industry Research Center Oleksandr Kharchenko said on Wednesday.

"The facilities are being restored very quickly, then a new wave of missiles arrives, and we have new destroyed facilities. Therefore, it is difficult to fix any specific indicator showing the current level of damage, but they are really somewhere between 35% and 45%," Kharchenko said, as quoted by Еspreso tv channel.

According to Kharchenko, the strikes have not damaged dams or turbines, but transformer substations, which makes it difficult to transport electricity. At the same time, he noted that the Ukrainian energy system is manageable and it is not threatened by a blackout.

"A blackout is a complete shutdown of the power system because it is uncontrollable. The system shuts down, a large number of accidents occur. Today, our system is absolutely manageable, and the power cuts that are happening now are conscious shutdowns. This means that either some specific piece of equipment was damaged by a missile strike, or we did it in a controlled manner," Kharchenko said.

Earlier in the day, Valeriy Semikashev, Laboratory Head at the Institute of National Economic Forecasting of the Russian academy of Sciences told Sputnik that it is not possible to fully assess the impact of the strikes inflicted on the Ukrainian power grid due to lack of information, but it is still far from a complete blackout.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure have been targeted in retaliatory attacks by the Russian armed forces since October 10. Moscow launched strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukraine two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

Since then, air raid alerts have been announced in the Ukrainian regions almost every day, sometimes throughout the country. On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 40% of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure was damaged, which has led to massive power outages.