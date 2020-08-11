As much as 45 percent of saltwater fish caught in the world's oceans are done so illegally, Philippe Cousteau Jr., grandson of the famous oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) As much as 45 percent of saltwater fish caught in the world's oceans are done so illegally, Philippe Cousteau Jr., grandson of the famous oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau, told Sputnik in an interview.

The environmentalist stated that it was becoming increasingly difficult to track the large number of vessels that are catching saltwater fish from the world's oceans illegally.

"There are thousands of such ships, but the problem is that we do not know exactly how many. It is quite difficult to find someone in the ocean and track them down. Some ships are small, some are large, but it is not possible to say how many there are," he said.

Depending on the area, between 15 and 45 percent of the world's ocean fish catch is illegal, Cousteau Jr. explained. Additionally, catch numbers exceed quota limits for 90 percent of fish species, the expert said.

Modern satellite technology allows vessels to be tracked, although the bulk of the world's illegal fishing takes place in international waters, outside the jurisdiction of any one state, Cousteau Jr. added.

The United Nations, as part of the organization's sustainable development goals, has called on the international community to conserve and sustainably use the world's marine resources, including fish stocks.