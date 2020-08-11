UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Up To 45% Of World's Saltwater Fish Caught Illegally - Philippe Cousteau Jr.

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:08 PM

Up to 45% of World's Saltwater Fish Caught Illegally - Philippe Cousteau Jr.

As much as 45 percent of saltwater fish caught in the world's oceans are done so illegally, Philippe Cousteau Jr., grandson of the famous oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) As much as 45 percent of saltwater fish caught in the world's oceans are done so illegally, Philippe Cousteau Jr., grandson of the famous oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau, told Sputnik in an interview.

The environmentalist stated that it was becoming increasingly difficult to track the large number of vessels that are catching saltwater fish from the world's oceans illegally.

"There are thousands of such ships, but the problem is that we do not know exactly how many. It is quite difficult to find someone in the ocean and track them down. Some ships are small, some are large, but it is not possible to say how many there are," he said.

Depending on the area, between 15 and 45 percent of the world's ocean fish catch is illegal, Cousteau Jr. explained. Additionally, catch numbers exceed quota limits for 90 percent of fish species, the expert said.

Modern satellite technology allows vessels to be tracked, although the bulk of the world's illegal fishing takes place in international waters, outside the jurisdiction of any one state, Cousteau Jr. added.

The United Nations, as part of the organization's sustainable development goals, has called on the international community to conserve and sustainably use the world's marine resources, including fish stocks.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Stocks From

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

15 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

20 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

30 minutes ago

Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan Team arrives in Southampton to play secon ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.