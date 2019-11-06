Up to 50 Syrian Servicemen to Get Rehabilitation Treatment in Crimea in Winter - Official

A group of about 30-50 Syrian servicemen will travel to Russia's Crimean peninsula during the winter to receive rehabilitation treatment at the expense of Moscow, Georgy Muradov, the Crimean deputy prime minister and envoy to the Russian president, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) A group of about 30-50 Syrian servicemen will travel to Russia's Crimean peninsula during the winter to receive rehabilitation treatment at the expense of Moscow, Georgy Muradov, the Crimean deputy prime minister and envoy to the Russian president, told Sputnik.

"During the winter we intend to bring Syrian servicemen and children [to Crimea] for rehabilitation. We have a well-functioning rehabilitation system in place to treat people who have suffered from locomotor system diseases. ...This year we are expecting a group of 30 to 50 servicemen," Muradov said.

The official added that Syrian children who had come previously to Russia for rehabilitation were very happy with their experience.

Earlier in the year, a group of nine Syrian children had visited the sanatoriums in Crimea to undergo rehabilitation there for injuries which they received during the conflict in their home country. The children's rehabilitation in Crimea was made possible thanks to an agreement reached by the head of the region, Sergei Aksyonov, and Syrian Economy and Foreign Trade Minister Samer Khalil at the Yalta International Economic Forum in April.