UrduPoint.com

Up To 5,000 Afghan Refugees A Day Entering Iran: Aid Group

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 04:32 PM

Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees a day entering Iran: aid group

Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees a day are crossing into neighbouring Iran, compounding the already heavy burden it faces hosting an estimated 3.6 million Afghans, a relief group said Wednesday

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees a day are crossing into neighbouring Iran, compounding the already heavy burden it faces hosting an estimated 3.6 million Afghans, a relief group said Wednesday.

The Norwegian Refugee Council called for more international support for Iran, which despite facing tough US economic sanctions, operates what the council described as one of the most inclusive refugee policies in the world.

"Iran cannot be expected to host so many Afghans with so little support from the international community," the council's secretary general Jan Egeland said after a visit to Iran this week.

"There must be an immediate scale up of aid both inside Afghanistan and in neighbouring countries like Iran, before the deadly winter cold." The council said it was estimated that at least 300,000 Afghans had crossed into Iran since the Taliban entered Kabul as US-led troops withdrew in August.

"We've heard heartbreaking stories from families that have recently arrived in Iran," Egeland said.

"One refugee said they were targeted for being (Shiite) Muslim, their few remaining possessions were taken, their house burned and they had to flee multiple times within Afghanistan before reaching Iran." The council said around $136 million of a $300 million appeal launched by the UN refugee agency to help up to 515,000 people who may flee Afghanistan before the end of the year was earmarked for Iran.

It said so far the appeal was only 32 per cent funded.

"Now the international community must step up to support Afghanistan's neighbours and share the responsibility to help them to continue welcoming refugees," Egeland said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul World United Nations Iran Visit May August Muslim From Refugee Share Million

Recent Stories

China, Egypt sign economic, technical cooperation ..

China, Egypt sign economic, technical cooperation deal: statement

7 minutes ago
 Joint Belarusian-Russian Aviation Flights Along Bo ..

Joint Belarusian-Russian Aviation Flights Along Borders of Belarus to Be Regular ..

7 minutes ago
 China sees increase in air trips, cargo transport ..

China sees increase in air trips, cargo transport in October

7 minutes ago
 Johnson to Attend COP26 in Glasgow Later on Wednes ..

Johnson to Attend COP26 in Glasgow Later on Wednesday - Spokesperson

19 minutes ago
 Virat Kohli shares memories of T20 World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli shares memories of T20 World Cup 2021

37 minutes ago
 AIOU to start final exams of MA/MSc programs from ..

AIOU to start final exams of MA/MSc programs from Dec 02

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.