Up To 500,000 Refugees Expected To Arrive In Czech Republic - Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 01:30 AM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The number of Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic has surpassed 300,000 and is expected to reach half a million, Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said on Thursday.

"Our realistic scenario stipulates that a total of up to 500,000 refugees will arrive in the Czech Republic from Ukraine, one-third of whom may want to stay in our country. Currently, the number of refugees is over 300,000, of whom 248,800 have already received visas permitting their staying in the republic," Rakusan told journalists.

The Czech capital of Prague has hosted 60,600 people - the largest group of refugees in the country.

Rakusan noted that the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has been decreasing in recent days. Some 5,100 refugees arrived on Monday and 3,600 on Tuesday, while the average daily number of arrivals was about 10,000 in mid-March.

On Tuesday, the Czech parliament approved the extension of the state of emergency, which has been in effect since March 4, until the end of May due to the influx of refugees from Ukraine.

