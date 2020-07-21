Up to 50Mln Russians Need Prompt Vaccination Against COVID-19 - RDIF Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) About 40-50 million people in Russia need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the near future, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday in an interview with Argumenty y Fakty newspaper.

"In total, according to our estimates, 40-50 million people need to be vaccinated in our country in the near future. We expect that over 3 billion doses of adenoviral vector vaccines will be produced in 2021, enabling the world to effectively fight the coronavirus," Dmitriev said.

The official also said that the RDIF expected to have up to 200 million doses of the vaccine by the end of the year, thanks to partnership with several countries.

Of these, 30 million doses will be produced in Russia, and the rest with the help of international partners.

The Russian coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, is undergoing clinical trials at two institutions: the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital and the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University. The vaccine has two separately injected components that together are expected to build long-term immunity against the virus. The first stage of trials of the Gamaleya vaccine finished last week. The second phase is expected to be completed on August 3. Afterward, the third phase will start in Russia and some other countries simultaneously.