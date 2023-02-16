Up to 56 Bulgarian Troops to Participate in EU Mission in Support of Ukraine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The Bulgarian authorities will send up to 56 servicemen to participate in the EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) in support of Ukraine as a sign of solidarity with the bloc's defense and security policy, The Sofia Globe news portal reported on Wednesday, citing a government decree.

Bulgaria will send one staff officer to Belgium and up to five officers and/or non-commissioned officers to Poland or Germany as part of the country's participation in the mission, the news outlet added. Up to 50 more servicemen will reportedly be involved in training Ukrainian soldiers in Bulgaria itself or other EU countries.

"The participation of Bulgarian military personnel in EUMAM will be a clear sign of our country's support for the (EU) Common Security and Defence Policy and, in particular, for the military assistance mission to Ukraine," the government's decree read, as quoted by the news portal.

EUMAM Ukraine was established on October 17, 2022. In mid-November, the EU foreign ministers officially announced the launch of the mission, designed to train 15,000 military from Ukraine. EUMAM is expected to last two years. The mission is engaged not only in training, but also in arming Ukrainian troops.

The training mission will reportedly be stationed in Poland and Germany. Other countries, including non-members of the European Union, have also joined its work. In addition, the mission's operational headquarters is located in Brussels, in the building of the European External Action Service.