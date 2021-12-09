UrduPoint.com

Up To 6Mln Venezuela Refugees Need $1.79Bln In Food, Medicine Relief - UN Agencies

Up to 6Mln Venezuela Refugees Need $1.79Bln in Food, Medicine Relief - UN Agencies

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Millions of Venezuelan refugees in 17 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean urgently need nearly $1.8 billion in emergency food and medicines, two United Nations relief agencies warned on Thursday.

"(The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM)) have stepped up their response to the crisis and are launching a joint appeal for $1.79 billion, to fund a regional plan for supporting the increasing needs of the refugees," the agencies said in a press release.

The increasing needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela have worsened with the COVID-19 pandemic, the agencies warned.

The number of Venezuelans worldwide who've gone on the run has now topped six million, with the vast majority in 17 nations across Latin America and the Caribbean, the release said.

"In addition to serious health impacts, the health crisis has caused economic disruptions and exacerbated protection risks," Joint UNHCR-IOM Special Representative for Venezuelan refugees and migrants Eduardo Stein said in the release.

Violence, insecurity and a lack of food, medicine and other services in Venezuela have forced millions of people to flee the country, creating one of the largest displacement crises in the world, the release added.

