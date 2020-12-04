UrduPoint.com
Up to 70% Nord Stream 2 Could Be Filled by Hydrogen - German Business Lobby

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project has grown in importance over the past few months as it could be filled with hydrogen up to 70 percent of the capacity, Chairman of the German Eastern Business Association Oliver Hermes said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project has grown in importance over the past few months as it could be filled with hydrogen up to 70 percent of the capacity, Chairman of the German Eastern business Association Oliver Hermes said Friday.

The US Congress has agreed the defense budget, which includes expanded sanctions against Nord Stream 2. Both budget versions, from the Senate and the House of Representatives, included some measures targeting the pipeline. The expansion is likely to concern, in part, companies that facilitate sale, rent or use of pipe-laying vessels.

"We do not see any international legal basis for the US sanctions, which breaches the sovereignty of the EU and is targeting European companies. The exclusively European project, such as Nord Stream 2, should be regulated by European companies and countries rather than the US ones," Hermes said.

Hermes added that Nord Stream 2 had become even more important lately.

"Because of the materials used, Nord Stream 2, unlike older pipelines, can be filled by hydrogen up to 70 percent of capacity in the coming decades," Hermes said.

