Up To 7,000 Russian Tourists Currently In Georgia On Package Tours - Russian Association

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 02:20 AM

Up to 7,000 Russian Tourists Currently in Georgia on Package Tours - Russian Association

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) There are currently around 5,000 - 7,000 Russian tourists traveling to Georgia on tours organized by travel companies, while up to three times more Russians are traveling there on their own, the Russian Association of Tour Operators told Sputnik in the wake of President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend traffic of Russian airlines to the neighboring country.

By his decree, issued on Friday, the president banned the Russian air carriers from flying to Georgia starting July 8. The Kremlin said the decision was caused by a surge in extremism in Georgia in the wake of protests against the participation of a Russian delegation in an international parliamentary event in Tbilisi.

The Russian Union of Travel Industry reacted to Putin's decree on the security measures by saying it expected the Russian tourists traveling to Georgia on organized tours to be flown back by July 8.

"According to our preliminary estimate, there are 5,000 - 7,000 tourists traveling on organized tours. They are clients of Russian companies. The number of tourists traveling on their own is much higher. [It is] at least two or three times higher," Maya Lomidze, the executive director of the association, said.

