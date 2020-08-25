UrduPoint.com
Up To 75 Percent Of World's Cyberattacks Carried Out From US - Russian Security Council

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:00 AM

Up to 75 Percent of World's Cyberattacks Carried Out From US - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Most cyberattacks in the world are carried out from the United States, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Oleg Khramov said.

Khramov said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper that Russia has something to oppose to US propaganda, which presents Russia as a source of cyber threats.

"First of all, the facts that our opponents have consistently hushed up. For example, an analysis of the reports of leading foreign and Russian companies working in information security shows that most computer attacks are carried out using the information infrastructure located in the United States," he said.

"The Americans are leading in statistics on malicious activity by a significant margin: in 2016-2019 - from 40 to 75 percent, depending on the type of malicious impact," Khramov said.

