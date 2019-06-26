Up to 80,000 IDPs Ready to Leave Idlib De-Escalation Zone - Reconciliation Center

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Up to 80,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) are ready to leave the de-escalation zone in Syria's Idlib, the head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"According to our information, today, from 40 to 80,000 IDPs are ready to leave the de-escalation zone," Bakin said on Tuesday.

He added that an additional crossing point had been set up that can receive 1,000 people and 50 vehicles a day.

Bakin said that the Syrian government stands ready to use all existing capacities to provide the required conditions to allow the civilian population to leave the de-escalation zone.

Over the past several weeks, terrorists have increased the number of attacks in Syria's northwestern provinces, particularly in Idlib. Syrian government forces have responded by increasing attacks on the terrorists in the province.

Russia and Turkey agreed on establishing a de-escalation zone in the northwestern province last fall. A buffer zone was set up between Syrian government troops and militants. Idlib is currently home to some 70,000 militants from various armed groups.