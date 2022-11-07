UrduPoint.com

Up To 80,000 Mobilized Russians Already In Zone Of Special Operation - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Up to 80,000 Mobilized Russians Already in Zone of Special Operation - Putin

About 80,000 mobilized citizens are now in the zone of the special operation, of which about 50,000 people are in the combat zone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the governor of the Tver Region, Igor Rudenya, during a trip to the region

ZAVIDOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) About 80,000 mobilized citizens are now in the zone of the special operation, of which about 50,000 people are in the combat zone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the governor of the Tver Region, Igor Rudenya, during a trip to the region.

"We now have about 50,000 in combat units. The rest are not yet taking part in hostilities. But there are up to 80,000 in the zone of special operation. The rest are all at the training grounds," he said.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Vladimir Putin Tver All

Recent Stories

NED-PUAN host creative writing for master class

NED-PUAN host creative writing for master class

10 seconds ago
 Test drive of Pakistan's first electric bus servic ..

Test drive of Pakistan's first electric bus service in Karachi

12 seconds ago
 FPCCI for enhancing GSP Plus Scheme to other secto ..

FPCCI for enhancing GSP Plus Scheme to other sectors to promote exports

13 seconds ago
 EU's Borrell Says Bloc Dependent on Chinese Export ..

EU's Borrell Says Bloc Dependent on Chinese Exports 'Even More' Than on Russian ..

15 seconds ago
 National Assembly passes resolution against arrest ..

National Assembly passes resolution against arrest of Dost Muhammad Mazari

3 minutes ago
 Housing Ministry not involved in land dispute of S ..

Housing Ministry not involved in land dispute of SCBA project, Senate body told

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.