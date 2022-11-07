Up to 80,000 Mobilized Russians Already in Zone of Special Operation - Putin

About 80,000 mobilized citizens are now in the zone of the special operation, of which about 50,000 people are in the combat zone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the governor of the Tver Region, Igor Rudenya, during a trip to the region

ZAVIDOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) About 80,000 mobilized citizens are now in the zone of the special operation, of which about 50,000 people are in the combat zone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the governor of the Tver Region, Igor Rudenya, during a trip to the region.

"We now have about 50,000 in combat units. The rest are not yet taking part in hostilities. But there are up to 80,000 in the zone of special operation. The rest are all at the training grounds," he said.