Up To Belarus' People To Decide If Mediation Needed In Dialogue With Opposition - Diplomat

Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Up to Belarus' People to Decide If Mediation Needed in Dialogue With Opposition - Diplomat

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) It is up to the Belarusian people, not some external players, to decide if any mediation, including by Moscow, is needed in the dialogue between the government and the opposition, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Belarusian opposition forces want international mediators to help settle the political crisis, which emerged in the country after the presidential election. Ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya even said "it would be great" if Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in negotiations between the opposition and the government as a mediator.

"I believe the dialogue between the opposition and the government of the republic is a domestic political issue of independent Belarus. Only reputable representatives of the Belarusian people should decide if mediators are needed, this decision should not be made by external players who foist themselves on official Minsk," Mezentsev said.

A situation when people "who left the country but keep providing recommendations to their compatriots online from some foreign capitals" try to make decisions on political system improvement and constitutional amendments can hardly be qualified as "successful and legitimate," the diplomat went on to say.

