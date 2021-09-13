UrduPoint.com

Up To Half Of $14 Trillion Spent By US Pentagon Since 2001 Went To Contractors - Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 10:00 PM

Up to Half of $14 Trillion Spent by US Pentagon Since 2001 Went to Contractors - Study

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Between one-third and one-half of the Pentagon's $14 trillion in spending since the beginning of the war in Afghanistan went to defense contractors, a study published jointly by Brown University's Watson Institute and the Center for International Policy on Monday said.

"Corporations large and small have been, by far, the largest beneficiaries of the post-9/11 surge in military spending. Since the start of the war in Afghanistan, Pentagon spending has totaled over $14 trillion, one-third to one-half of which went to defense contractors," author William Hartung of the Center for International Policy said.

The study, entitled "Profits of War: Corporate Beneficiaries of the Post-9/11 Pentagon Spending Surge," also found that while some of the corporations earned legitimate profits during the course of the war, others through questionable or corrupt business practices that amount to waste, fraud, abuse, price-gouging and profiteering.

US military spending grew by nearly one-third between 2001 and 2010 even when adjusted for inflation, the study said. Since Fiscal Year 2001, the Pentagon's all purposes expenditures topped $14.1 trillion, with $4.4 trillion going towards weapons procurement, research, and development for corporate contractors.

The $4.4 trillion Dollar estimate is a conservative estimate due to the less transparent nature of the Pentagon's budget for operations and maintenance, which also subsidizes private contractors, the study added.

One-quarter to one-third of all of the Pentagon contracts in recent years have gone to five major weapons contractors according to the study: Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon, and Northrop Grumman. The companies received more than $286 billion in contracts in Fiscal Years 2019 and 2020, having split over $2.1 trillion between Fiscal Years 2001 and 2020.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Business Dollar Budget Pentagon Split 2019 2020 All Billion

Recent Stories

Greek fisherman nets dead body, dumps it back at s ..

Greek fisherman nets dead body, dumps it back at sea

27 minutes ago
 UK readies infrastructure plan to boost labour mar ..

UK readies infrastructure plan to boost labour market

27 minutes ago
 President stresses upon need to discourage fake ne ..

President stresses upon need to discourage fake news

27 minutes ago
 DC directs to formulate new indicators for control ..

DC directs to formulate new indicators for controlling population growth

31 minutes ago
 PEESI staff federation call off sit-in

PEESI staff federation call off sit-in

31 minutes ago
 Shahla Raza to hold open court for public issues r ..

Shahla Raza to hold open court for public issues redressal

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.