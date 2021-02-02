UrduPoint.com
Up To Judges To Decide On Potential Borrell-Navalny Meeting In Moscow - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Up to Judges to Decide on Potential Borrell-Navalny Meeting in Moscow - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) It is up to Russian judges and investigators to decide whether to allow a potential meeting between EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Borrell will pay a visit to Moscow later this week.

The EU diplomatic service says that the bloc maintains contact with Navalny's team, but it remains uncertain whether a meeting is planned.

"We cannot consider this meeting to be possible or impossible, this is not our domain ... Investigators and judges make such decisions ... The foreign ministry will redirect all the relevant requests to them. On the other hand, they [Borrell and Navalny] are not relatives or acquaintances. But it is not up to us to express opinions on the matter," Peskov said at a briefing.

