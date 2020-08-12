Up to Nord Stream 2 AG to Decide on Resumption of Gas Pipeline Construction - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) It is up to the Nord Stream 2 AG to make a decision on resuming the gas pipeline construction in the Danish waters, and the operator will be guided by its technical capabilities, Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department Director Sergey Belyaev told Sputnik in an interview.

Earlier in August, Nord Stream 2 AG ” the operator of the pipeline that is expected to carry Russian gas to Europe ” told Sputnik it would study the lawsuit by German environmental activists, who urge the court to revise the construction permit due to methane emissions.

"As for the decision on resuming the implementation of the project, which is aimed at increasing the deliveries of Russian natural gas to European consumers, in Danish waters, it will be made by the Nord Stream 2 AG, in view of the technical capabilities," Belyaev said.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is set to carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.