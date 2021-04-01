Up to Putin to Decide When Russian Ambassador Should Return to Washington - Lavrov

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, April 1 (Sputnik) - It is up to Russian President Vladimir Putin to decide when the country's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, will return to Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Antonov, who was invited to Moscow for consultations on ways to improve the bilateral relations, arrived in the Russian capital on March 21.

On Wednesday, he said it was too early to talk about when he would return.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will decide," Lavrov said at the Big Game program on Russia's Channel One, when asked when the diplomat will return to the US.

Lavrov recalled that Antonov had held consultations at the Russian Foreign Ministry and had also met with international affairs committees of both chambers of the Russian parliament.

"He also had conversations at the presidential administration," Lavrov added.