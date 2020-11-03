Up to Seven Attackers Could Still Be at Large in Vienna After Synagogue Shooting - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Up to seven criminals could still be at large in Vienna following the deadly shooting at a synagogue in the center of the Austrian capital, the OE24 broadcaster reports.

Late on Monday, Austrian media reported that a deadly shooting was carried out at a synagogue in central Vienna. According to the OE24 broadcaster, about 50 shots were fired in the street near the synagogue.

The shooting was reportedly carried out from a machine gun.

OE24 said that several attackers could still be at large in Vienna, although this information has not been verified.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on ORF 1 tv late on Monday that several people carried out the shooting at the synagogue, adding that there were multiple injuries and probably deaths.

According to the interior minister, the shooting is believed to be a terrorist attack.