Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:42 PM

Up to Ukraine to Decide How to Respond to Russia's Offer on Sailors Release - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russia has put forward an offer for resolving the situation around 24 Ukrainian sailors and security officers who were detained in November over illegally entering Russia's territorial waters, and it is now up to Ukraine to decide how to react, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told Sputnik on Monday.

"Russia has sent its quite officially formulated offer to Kiev. We have immediately received a negative response. If the Ukrainian side considers it necessary to change its position, it is free to do so," Karasin said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry sent on June 25 diplomatic notes to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea and the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow, drawing attention to opportunities, existing in Russia's criminal procedure legislation, that Ukraine could use in order to release the sailors. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin responded with calling on Moscow to release the sailors immediately. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Klimkin has not coordinated with him this response.

