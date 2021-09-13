UrduPoint.com

Up To UN Member States To Decide Whether To Remove Taliban From Terror List - Guterres

The issue of removing the Taliban (banned in Russia) from the list of terrorist organizations is up to the United Nations member states and the UN Secretariat will not interfere in their decisions, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The issue of removing the Taliban (banned in Russia) from the list of terrorist organizations is up to the United Nations member states and the UN Secretariat will not interfere in their decisions, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday.

"Those are decisions to be taken by member states when member states consider conditions are met for those decisions to be taken," Guterres said. "The Secretariat doesn't intend to interfere with those questions because obviously interfering with those questions would undermine our possibility of action."

