UPC Armed Group Says Leaving Anti-Government Rebel Coalition In CAR - Group's Head

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 04:20 AM

UPC Armed Group Says Leaving Anti-Government Rebel Coalition in CAR - Group's Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The Unity for Peace in Central Africa (UPC), an armed group active in the east of the Central African Republic (CAR) says it is quitting the rebel coalition that has accused car President Faustin-Archange Touadera of election fraud.

The Unity for Peace in Central Africa (UPC) "commits to withdraw from the Coalition of Patriots for Change," the group's head Ali Darassa said in a Monday statement quoted by France 24.

Darassa said UPC remains committed to a peace agreement signed between the CAR government and over a dozen armed groups in February 2019.

Darassa stressed that the CAR population has been suffering from famine, insecurity and a lack of humanitarian assistance following the electoral crisis in the country.

The December 27 presidential election saw CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera reelected for a second term with 53 percent of the votes. Entire electoral districts were unable to cast ballots back then in militia-controlled areas and some only managed to hold a partial vote because of intimidation by armed rebels.

In March, the CAR held a runoff legislative vote, as well as first-round voting, in areas where violence obstructed the electoral process back in December.

