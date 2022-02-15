UrduPoint.com

Upcoming Africa-Europe Summit Aimed At Renewing Continents' Cooperation - AU-EU Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 08:35 PM

The upcoming summit between the African Union and the European Union is intended to renew interaction and cooperation between the two continents, Senegalese President and AU Chairman Macky Sall and European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The upcoming summit between the African Union and the European Union is intended to renew interaction and cooperation between the two continents, Senegalese President and AU Chairman Macky Sall and European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

The sixth AU-EU summit is scheduled to be held on February 17-18 in Brussels.

"The aim is nothing less than to jointly lay the foundations of a renewed partnership between our two continents, a fresh start that has been in the making for some time now," a joint statement read.

While the goals of the partnership are prosperity, growth, and stability, the summit will be based on two principles, namely respect and values, the statement added.

The EU will provide extensive investment capacity and expertise in green infrastructure and technology to combat climate change. In addition, the EU is considering a debt relief initiative for African nations.

The parties will also address security issues, including the fight against terrorism in Africa, as well as health challenges, particularly the deliveries of vaccines to African nations.

