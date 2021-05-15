Upcoming Blinken-Lavrov Talks Part of US Effort to Establish Stable Relations - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) One of the central aims of an upcoming meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on the sidelines of Arctic Council meetings will be to try and establish a more solid relationship between the two countries, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Friday

"That's in part what this meeting [between Blinken and Lavrov] is going to be all about: it's an effort to try to get this relationship on a more stable and predictable path," Price said.

The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral discussions on the margins of upcoming ministerial meetings of the Arctic Council, the governing body of the arctic region of which both the US and Russia are members.

Price added the it was their hope that the meeting between Blinken and Lavrov can act as a good predecessor to a meeting between Biden and Putin this summer in Europe.