Upcoming Bolton Book Details Trump Misconduct Similar to Ukraine Scandal - Reports

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton's upcoming book is set to contain President Donald Trump's misconduct in the Oval Office which goes beyond his dealings with Ukraine, news outlet Axios reported Friday

Trump's activities to pressure the Ukrainian government into digging up dirt on political rival Joe Biden, whose son served on the board of a large oil firm, led to an impeachment trial into the president. However, Trump was acquitted in February.

The publication reported an unnamed editorial source as saying that the book goes beyond Trump's backroom dealings with Ukraine and details "Trump misconduct with other countries.

Bolton, often referred to as a conservative hawk, was one of Trump's close confidants during his time as the national security adviser before being abruptly fired in September 2019.

His imminent book titled "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" is the latest in a growing list of supposedly damning books written by former Trump administration operatives.