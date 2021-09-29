Upcoming Conference in Glasgow Crucial in Terms of Global Climate Instability- UN Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, is critically important in terms of developing a clear policy on the issue in the wake of global climate instability, Selwin Charles Hart, the UN special adviser and assistant secretary-general for climate action, said on Wednesday.

The conference will be held from October 31 to November 12, and bring together leaders globally to discuss ways of quickly reaching targets set by the Paris Agreement on climate.

The event will be crucial in dealing with issues of funding and adaptation of relevant policies, given the current unprecedented situation with instability in all regions and countries of the world, Russia included, Hart said in a video message on the "Global Transition to a Sustainable Future and Russia's Place Within it" conference, held in Moscow from Wednesday through Thursday.

He outlined the importance of the implementation of the 45% greenhouse emission reduction target by 2030, and the net-zero-emission goal by 2050, some of the key objectives of the Paris deal, signed by over 190 states in 2015 and effective since 2016.

If these targets are not met, the world will face catastrophic consequences, including increase in global temperatures by 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), Hart added.