Upcoming conference on Mideast conflict must act to restore hope in 'peace, justice': Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Pakistan has called for "meaningful action" at the upcoming international conference aimed at advancing a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict in an effort to restore hope in peace and justice.

"The June Conference in our view must rise to this moment," Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told an informal meeting held to prepare the 'High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution'.

The conference, sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia, is set to take place in June at UN Headquarters in New York.

"The unprecedented human tragedy and suffering in Gaza and the West Bank cannot be allowed to continue," Ambassador Asim told the preparatory meeting.

Meanwhile, the conference got a boost when French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that France plans to recognize Palestine as a state in June this year.

Palestine has been recognized as a sovereign state by 147 out of 193 UN members so far, with Armenia, Slovenia, Ireland, Norway, Spain, the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Barbados joining their ranks last year.

"Our goal is, sometime in June, to chair this conference with Saudi Arabia where we could finalize the movement of reciprocal recognition by several ," he told a French television news channel.

In the run up to the June Conference, the Pakistani envoy stressed that the ceasefire must be restored and fully implemented in Gaza, the blockade lifted, and humanitarian access guaranteed.

"Civilians, and humanitarian personnel must be protected," Ambassador Asim said, adding that "any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians or annex their land must be unequivocally rejected and effectively prevented.

"The Gaza Reconstruction Plan, endorsed by the OIC and the Arab Group should be operationalized with full support of the international community. UNRWA, the UN agency caring for Palestinian refugees, must be enabled to fulfill its mandate without obstruction."

The Conference must generate irreversible progress toward the two-state solution, including full recognition of the State of Palestine and its admission to the UN. The ICJ (International Court of Justice) advisory opinion must be implemented, occupation must end, and accountability for violations of international law must be ensured.

"We are at a decisive inflection point," the Pakistani envoy said.

"On one side, there is deliberate effort to sabotage the ceasefire, obstruct the Reconstruction Plan and undermine the global consensus on the two-state solution, he noted, adding, "On the other side is the overwhelming majority of the international community, united across all regions, in support of peace, justice, international law and the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination."

Pakistan, Ambassador Asim said, stands ready to work with co-chairs (France & Saudi Arabia) and all partners to ensure the conference's success for its concrete outcome - to advance a just, lasting, and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian question and durable peace in the region.