Upcoming Conscription Unrelated To Russia's Operation In Ukraine - General Staff

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 11:10 PM

The activities of the upcoming conscription in Russia are in no way related with the conduct of the special military operation and will be carried out within the time frame set by the Russian legislation as planned, Rear Adm. Vladimir Tsimlyansky, the spokesman of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, said

"The activities of the upcoming conscription are in no way connected with the conduct of a special military operation.

As before, it will be carried out within the time limits and in a planned manner, established by the legislation of the Russian Federation," Tsimlyansky said.

All military conscripts, regardless of their specialty, will be sent to units and will undergo military service on the territory of Russia, he said.

As part of the autumn conscription campaign in Russia, 120,000 people will be recruited for military service, Tsimlyansky said.

