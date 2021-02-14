Upcoming Iran-Russia Naval Drills Aim to Boost North Indian Ocean Security - Army Official

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) The multilateral exercise between Iranian and Russian naval forces later this month is aimed at enhancing the security in the northern segment of the Indian Ocean, Habibollah Sayyari, a deputy commander of Iran's regular army, said on Sunday.

"This will be the second such exercise for Iran and Russia. It will take place in the country's south and be aimed at ensuring the security of the Indian Ocean's north," Sayyari was quoted as saying in a press release on the army's website.

Saying that the exercise is called to "convey a clear message," the military official said that it would be attended by the Russian navy, the Iranian navy and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps.

Sayyari did not specify the date of the drills.

This past Monday, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik that the exercise would take place in mid-February and train the bilateral naval coordination for search and rescue operations and the safety of navigation, among other disciplines.