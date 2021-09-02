UrduPoint.com

Upcoming Lukashenko-Putin Meeting To Focus On 28 Integration Programs - Makei

The upcoming meeting between presidents of Belarus and Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, will focus on 28 integration programs, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The upcoming meeting between presidents of Belarus and Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, will focus on 28 integration programs, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Thursday.

Putin and Lukashenko will meet in Moscow on September 9.

"At the upcoming meeting, for sure, the main issue will be the issue related to the discussion of 28 union programs, the work on which has been going on for more than three years. They are prepared. Presidents of Belarus and Russia will be briefed about them. At this meeting, I suppose, an appropriate decision will be made on further steps related to the implementation of these 28 union programs," Makei told reporters.

