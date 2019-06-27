Upcoming May-Putin Meeting Cannot Be Viewed as Relations Normalization - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Theresa May at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, does not amount to the normalization of UK-Russia relations, even through London is open to a "different relationship" with Moscow, May's spokesperson told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Putin-May meeting is scheduled to take place on Friday, the first day of the G20 summit, adding that Moscow will welcome any opportunity to improve the bilateral relations.

"The prime minister's position on Salisbury and Russia's wider pattern of malign behavior is well-known. As she has said, we remain open to a different relationship but that can only happen if Russia desists from activity that undermines international treaties and our collective security.

This meeting is an important opportunity to deliver this message leader-to-leader to ensure the UK's position is fully understood. This meeting does not represent a normalization of relations," the spokesperson said.

The relations between the United Kingdom and Russia began deteriorating in 2014 amid the Ukrainian crisis and hit a new low in 2018, when a former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in Salisbury. London and its allies have accused Moscow of having orchestrated the attack with what UK experts claimed was the A234 nerve agent. Russia has rejected all accusations as baseless.