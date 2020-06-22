Upcoming Meeting on Libya to Discuss Latest Events, Ways to Reach Permanent Truce - UNSMIL

All participants from the Berlin Conference on Libya will join an upcoming virtual meeting of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya (IFCL) and discuss the latest developments in the North African country, as well as a negotiating process between the Libyan warring parties to achieve a permanent ceasefire, Jean Alam, the head of Public Information and Communications Office of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), told Sputnik on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) All participants from the Berlin Conference on Libya will join an upcoming virtual meeting of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya (IFCL) and discuss the latest developments in the North African country, as well as a negotiating process between the Libyan warring parties to achieve a permanent ceasefire, Jean Alam, the head of Public Information and Communications Office of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), told Sputnik on Monday.

"The next monthly meeting for the International Follow-up Committee on Libya will be jointly chaired by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya and the League of Arab States, as it was agreed upon the last meeting [on May 13], and based on the principles of the Berlin Conference," Alam said.

All of the member states and regional organizations that attended the Berlin Conference were invited to take part in the meeting, along with Switzerland and the Netherlands, which co-chaired the working group on international humanitarian law and human rights law that operates under the IFCL's supervision, according to him.

The meeting will focus on "the latest events in the North African country, the implementation of the Berlin Conference's outcomes and further steps," including the support of the UNSMIL and the Libyan warring sides "in their talks within the 5+5 Joint Military Commission's framework aiming at achieving a permanent ceasefire," Alam noted.

According to Sunday's Arab League statement, the meeting will also discuss the escalation around the Libyan city of Sirte.

The two main belligerents of the war in Libya, the UN-backed Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army (LNA), fighting on behalf of the 2015 elected government, have locked horns over the strategic city of Sirte, which is about midway between their strongholds.

The war has involved many international actors backing both sides, with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi on Saturday warning that he may order his military in if the LNA takes Sirte.