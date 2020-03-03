UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Upcoming NATO Drills In Europe Indicate No Plans For De-Escalation With Russia - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:38 PM

Upcoming NATO Drills in Europe Indicate No Plans for De-Escalation With Russia - Lavrov

Upcoming NATO exercises in Europe, looking to be the largest in 25 years, indicate that the alliance has no plans to de-escalate the situation in the region with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Upcoming NATO exercises in Europe, looking to be the largest in 25 years, indicate that the alliance has no plans to de-escalate the situation in the region with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"NATO does not plan to develop and implement de-escalation measures with us. Unfortunately, this is confirmed by NATO's actions, primarily by the United States, which are launching the largest exercises for many decades, called Defender (Europe) 2020," Lavrov said in Helsinki after negotiations with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe Helsinki Alliance United States 2020

Recent Stories

AJK President eulogizes humanitarian services of P ..

5 minutes ago

PAKISTAN vs SLOVENIA Davis Cup Tie World Group

8 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Intensifies Efforts toHelp Membe ..

8 minutes ago

ADFD welcomes visiting Malawian delegation

11 minutes ago

Ajmal Wazir made CM's Advisor on Information & PR

12 minutes ago

Baloch community celebrated culture day enthusiast ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.