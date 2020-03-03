Upcoming NATO Drills in Europe Indicate No Plans for De-Escalation With Russia - Lavrov

Upcoming NATO exercises in Europe, looking to be the largest in 25 years, indicate that the alliance has no plans to de-escalate the situation in the region with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Upcoming NATO exercises in Europe, looking to be the largest in 25 years, indicate that the alliance has no plans to de-escalate the situation in the region with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"NATO does not plan to develop and implement de-escalation measures with us. Unfortunately, this is confirmed by NATO's actions, primarily by the United States, which are launching the largest exercises for many decades, called Defender (Europe) 2020," Lavrov said in Helsinki after negotiations with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto.