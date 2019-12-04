UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Upcoming Normandy Four Meeting To Reflect Progress Made By Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:40 AM

Upcoming Normandy Four Meeting to Reflect Progress Made by Ukraine - Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko says the upcoming Normandy Four summit on Ukraine will solidify the achievements the new Ukrainian government has made in the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"Leaders [of the Normandy Four summit] note the successful disengagement [of forces] at three locations and suggest identifying next disengagement sites. ... Next, leaders demand to identify more locations for mine clearance," Prystaiko said on Tuesday, as quoted by the Ukrainian "Evropeyska Pravda" publication.

He also pointed to the recent successful prisoner exchanges in the southeastern regions of Ukraine, also known as Donbas.

The Ukrainian foreign minister emphasized that the upcoming Normandy Four meeting will not change the Minsk agreements but a document on some new initiatives is expected to be signed.

The next Normandy Four summit between Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany, will take place on December 9 in Paris.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the upcoming summit on Ukraine with the new European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen.

Deputy Prime Minister on European and Euro Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that the draft of the statement that will be released after the Normandy Four summit this month does not contain any breakthrough ideas.

The Normandy format was created in 2014 by Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine to formulate a solution for the conflict in Donbas, which started in the spring of 2014, when the Ukrainian government launched a special operation against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics that refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities, saying that they came to power as a result of a coup.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Prisoner Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk Paris Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Euro December Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan establishes Permanent Mission to OIC

3 hours ago

Govt wants to take opposition along for legislatio ..

3 hours ago

US court orders banks to release Trump financial d ..

3 hours ago

Russian-German Chamber of Commerce Says Russia to ..

3 hours ago

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills on ..

3 hours ago

Trump Plans to Discuss US Patriot System Sale to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.