MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) There is no certainty if the OPEC+ meeting planned for Monday will actually take place as the situation depends on Russia's stance and, in general, the readiness of the sides to hold the talks, a source familiar with the OPEC Secretariat plans regarding the meeting told Sputnik on Friday.

"At the moment, the situation is such that there is certainty, no clarity on the issue. Yes, the meeting is planned for Monday, but [the plan] could fall apart if the sides fail to reach a consensus on whether or not they are ready to hold [the talks]. Right now, the situation to a great extent depends on Russia's position, on Moscow's decision on the issue. In many ways, it will be the deciding factor," the source said.