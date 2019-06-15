UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Upcoming Round Of US-Taliban Peace Talks May Be Held In Doha Next Week - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 10:14 PM

Upcoming Round of US-Taliban Peace Talks May Be Held in Doha Next Week - Source

The seventh round of US-Taliban peace talks, expected to take place later in June, may be held in Doha next week, a source close to the Taliban told Sputnik on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) The seventh round of US-Taliban peace talks, expected to take place later in June, may be held in Doha next week, a source close to the Taliban told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The next round of talks might be held next week, and both sides will try to at least reach a breakthrough," the source said.

The United States and Taliban have been negotiating an agreement for US troops withdrawal and Taliban's guarantees that Afghan soil would not be used to harbor members of the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia).

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Doha United States Turkish Lira May June 2015 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

US Secret Service Arrest Man for Trying to Access ..

44 seconds ago

Elephant Kills Farmer in Northeast Botswana - Repo ..

48 seconds ago

Police Disperse Yellow Vest Protesters Right After ..

19 minutes ago

Explosion Hits Syrian Army's Ammunition Depot West ..

30 minutes ago

Trump Says 'Not Particularly' Believes in UFOs

30 minutes ago

Sudan's Bashir May Stand Trial Next Week After App ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.