Upcoming Round of US-Taliban Peace Talks May Be Held in Doha Next Week - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The seventh round of US-Taliban peace talks, expected to take place later in June, may be held in Doha next week, a source close to the Taliban told Sputnik on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) The seventh round of US-Taliban peace talks, expected to take place later in June may be held in Doha next week, a source close to the Taliban told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The next round of talks might be held next week, and both sides will try to at least reach a breakthrough," the source said.

The United States and Taliban have been negotiating an agreement for US troops withdrawal and Taliban's guarantees that Afghan soil would not be used to harbor members of the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia).

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.